Michigan girl, 14, and 17-year-old boyfriend charged as adults in plot to kill her mother

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old Detroit-area girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been charged as adults with conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder in a plot to kill the girl’s mother. The Macomb County prosecutor’s office says Thursday that the 17-year-old is accused of of entering the family’s Eastpointe home through an opened door in July and trying to strangle the mother while she slept. The boy ran after being confronted by other family members. Prosecutors say police determined the teens planned the attack. Police have said the girl’s mother had taken her phone away following issues the girl was having at home. The mother was not aware of the boyfriend. Both teens were being held at the county’s Juvenile Justice Center.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.