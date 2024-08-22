US Postal Service to discuss proposed changes that would save $3 billion per year, starting in 2025

The U.S. Postal Service hopes to save $3 billion a year through a series of changes reflecting its move to regional hubs. The proposed changes would offer more precise point-to-point delivery estimates and revised delivery time standards while retaining its three-day local mail delivery and an overall maximum delivery time of five days in the U.S. The details were unveiled Thursday by the Postal Service before a “virtual” meeting in which the proposed changes will be discussed before they are submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission. Election mail won’t be affected because the proposed changes would begin next year.

