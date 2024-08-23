Alabama man pleads guilty to detonating makeshift bomb outside state attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man plead guilty to detonating an explosive device outside of the state attorney general’s office in February, federal prosecutors say. Twenty-six-year-old Kyle Calvert pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to the charge of malicious use of an explosive device. Calvert faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison with no possibility of parole. In February, Calvert constructed the bomb out of nails, firecrackers and screws, and then set it off outside of Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in downtown Montgomery. No people were hurt, and nearby buildings were not damaged.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.