Osman Bukari and Jon Gallagher each score a goal, Austin beats Nashville 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Osman Bukari and Jon Gallagher each scored a goal and Austin FC beat Nashville SC 2-0 Saturday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Gallagher ran onto a ball played by Alexander Ring and beat goalkeeper Joe Willis to give Austin (9-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute.

Bukari poked the ball away from Amar Sejdić near midfield, outraced Willis — who charged off his line — to it before rolling the ball into a wide-open net to make it 2-0 in the 83rd. The 25-year-old Designated Player, acquired from Red Star Belgrade of the Belgian SuperLiga, scored his first MLS goal in just his second appearance.

Nashville (6-12-8) has lost seven games in a row.

Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin and posted his seventh shutout of the season.

Willis finished with two saves for Nashville.

___

