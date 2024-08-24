Turkey and Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Assad

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says it has resumed joint military patrols with Russia in northern Syria after nearly a year’s break. Combined patrols began in a 30-kilometer (19-mile) -deep strip of land captured from Kurdish fighters by Turkish and allied Syrian forces in 2019. Turkish and Russian soldiers had conducted 344 patrols before October, when they were suspended, the ministry said Saturday. Some 24 Turkish personnel in four vehicles took part in the first resumed patrol on Thursday. Turkey is trying to repair its relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose regime draws support from Moscow.

