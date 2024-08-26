Canada imposes a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching the US

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government says it is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles that matches U.S. tariffs and follows similar plans announced by the European Commission. The announcement comes after encouragement by U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday. Sullivan is making his first visit to Beijing on Tuesday. Trudeau says Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum. There is no immediate response from China, but a former Canadian ambassador to Beijing says there will be retaliation.

