El Paso County holding gun buyback event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County has announced it is holding its second annual drive-up gun buyback event on Saturday, September 21st from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Those looking to hand over their unwanted gun to the County can do so 100% anonymously, and will receive a prepaid MasterCard gift card. You can turn in up to 10 firearms with no ID needed, and no questions asked.

Nonfunctional firearms and ammunition will also be accepted. The County says you will not receive a gift card for ammunition, and ghost guns will not be accepted.

All firearms turned in will be destroyed in accordance with county and federal guidelines.

Accepted firearms include: