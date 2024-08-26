Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens.
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas orders temporary pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.