Former North Dakota federal prosecutor who handled Peltier, Medina shootout cases dies

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor who led the case against Native American activist Leonard Peltier at trial in 1977 has died. Lynn Crooks died Sunday at the age of 83. He was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1969 to 2002 and served at various times as first assistant U.S. attorney and acting U.S. attorney. He also prosecuted Yorie Kahl and Scott Faul in connection with the 1983 Medina shootout that left two federal marshals dead. North Dakota U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider remembered Crooks as a kind and generous man and said he was “arguably the greatest prosecutor in the history of North Dakota.”

