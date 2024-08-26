Skip to Content
Ukraine counts on new long-range weapon to bypass Western restrictions and hit deep into Russia

Published 3:22 AM

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it has a new homegrown long-range weapon that will allow it to strike deep into Russia without asking permission from allies. With the characteristics of a missile and a drone, the “Palianytsia” was created due to urgent necessity, Ukrainian officials said, as Russia has dominated the skies since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday confirmed its existence, calling it “a new class” of weapon. A Ukrainian military video hinted that its range is up to 430 miles — on par with the U.S.-supplied ATACMS, which Ukraine is restricted from launching deep into Russia for fear of escalation.

Associated Press

