EU’s top diplomat ramps up pressure on Ukraine’s backers to permit strikes on targets inside Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat is pressing Ukraine’s international backers to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they provide so the country’s armed forces can strike military targets inside Russia. The U.S. restricts the use of long-range ballistic missiles it provides and some EU also limit the use of their weapons. Ukraine is desperate to target airfields and other military installations inside Russia that are used to stage attacks on its armed forces and civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that without granting Ukraine the freedom to use Western-provided arms as it needs, “the weaponry is useless.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine’s backers would only have themselves to blame if Russia wins the war.

