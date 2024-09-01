Judge blocks Ohio law banning foreign nationals from donating to ballot campaigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new law banning foreign nationals and green card holders from contributing to state ballot campaigns in Ohio. He cited grounds that the law curtails constitutionally protected free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Judge Michael Watson wrote Saturday that the law wouldn’t accomplish its stated goal of preventing foreign influence and would instead harm the First Amendment rights of lawful permanent residents. Watson said such residents can serve in the miliary, so it would be “absurd” to bar them from posting a yard sign expressing their view on state or local politics. The measure was to have taken effect Sunday.

