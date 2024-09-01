Ukrainian badminton player chasing first Paralympic medal with an unexpected guest in the stands

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian para badminton player Oksana Kozyna was shocked when her former teacher surprised her at her first Paralympic Games. Svitlana Shabalina taught Kozyna and her teammate, Oleksandr Chyrkov, when they were growing up in the same orphanage in Dnipro, Ukraine. Kozyna says of meeting her teacher at the Paralympics: “I didn’t recognize her at first and then, when I recognized her, I just couldn’t believe it.” Now Shabalina has the chance to watch Kozyna compete for her first Paralympic medal on Monday.

