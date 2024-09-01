Youth football safety debate is rekindled by the same-day deaths of 2 young players

HEWITT, W.Va. (AP) — The recent same-day deaths of two young football players have rekindled a debate about the sport’s safety risks. Ryan Craddock’s 13-year-old son Cohen died last month in West Virginia from a brain injury he received while making a tackle during middle school football practice. Craddock says he doesn’t want to do away with football. But he and others say there are concrete actions that could be taken to better protect young players. He’s going to recommend that players at Madison Middle School start wearing Guardian caps over their helmets. At least one medical professional who specializes in football injuries is recommending that kids not play tackle football before the age of 14.

