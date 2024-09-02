Thousands of US hotel workers strike over Labor Day weekend

More than 10,000 workers at 25 U.S. hotels are on strike after choosing Labor Day weekend to amplify their demands for higher pay, fairer workloads and the reversal of COVID-era cuts. The UNITE HERE union said on Monday that 200 workers at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor were the latest to walk off the job. Nearly half of the striking housekeepers and other hospitality workers are in Honolulu. Thousands of others are striking in Boston, San Francisco and Seattle. The strikes targeting Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt hotels are set to last one to three days. Unionized housekeepers want to reinstate automatic daily room cleaning, saying they’re have unmanageable workloads or a decline in income.

