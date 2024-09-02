Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exits with apparent leg issue ahead of 7th inning at Texas

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited his start at Texas with what appeared to be a leg issue after throwing his warmup pitches in the seventh inning Monday night.

Before his last warmup pitch, Cole lifted his right leg and tried to stretch. He bent twice, threw the warmup, then hopped and signaled to the bench. Manager Aaron Boone and director of sports medicine Michael Shuck went to mound.

There was no immediate word from the team on the exact issue for the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who turns 34 on Sunday.

Cole left with the Yankees leading 7-1. He struck out nine and allowed one run in his six innings in his first start of September after going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 28 innings in five August starts.

Luke Weaver took over, allowing a single to Josh Jung and a home run to Wyatt Langford.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb