New Northwestern AD Jackson aims to help school navigate evolving landscape, heal wounds

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — New Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson says he had never visited the school before he was hired last week. He says he had “talked to enough people that said this place is just off the charts.” The 51-year-old Jackson had been athletic director at Villanova since 2015. He oversaw a department that won 34 Big East championships in various sports and two men’s basketball NCAA Tournament titles. Northwestern has invested heavily in its athletic facilities in recent years. The school is constructing a new football stadium on the sight of the old one. Northwestern was also hit hard by a hazing and abuse scandal last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.