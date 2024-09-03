Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine is shot and wounded in a confrontation with police

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s leading opposition figure Bobi Wine has been shot in the leg in a confrontation with police just outside the capital, Kampala, according to his group. Photos posted online showed Wine surrounded by followers who yelled that he had been shot before some supported him into a waiting car. It was not immediately clear whether Wine was targeted with a live bullet or a tear gas projectile. His party, the National Unity Platform, holds the most seats of any opposition party in the national assembly. Wine, a former singer, ran for president in 2021 but lost to incumbent Yoweri Museveni in an election he claimed was rigged.

