Boko Haram militants on motorcycles attacked a Nigerian village, killing over 100, residents say

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Residents in northeastern Nigeria say at least 100 villagers were killed when suspected Boko Haram Islamic extremists opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people’s homes. The killings in Yobe state’s Tarmuwa council area are the latest episode of violence in the 15-year-long war on the extremists. Officials gave a much lower death toll of 34, a common occurrence. Local media reported that the extremists claimed responsibility for the attack, accusing villagers of informing security operatives about their activities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.