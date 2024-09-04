Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will debate for the first — and perhaps, last — time next week as the presidential candidates fight to sway voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics. Tuesday’s meeting comes just 75 days after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance triggered a political earthquake that ultimately forced him from the race. Few expect such a transformative result this time. But Trump is on a mission to end Harris’ “honeymoon.” The former prosecutor will enter the night with relatively high expectations going up against a Republican opponent with 34 felony convictions and a penchant for false statements. The question is whether Harris can prosecute Trump’s glaring liabilities on live television with the world watching.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.