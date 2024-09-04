Man killed in home invasion, according to NMSP

Capitan, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police (NMSP) say a man was killed in a home invasion. 44-year-old Nathan Ogden was shot and killed at 104 aspen drive in Capitan, New Mexico, according to police. NMSP say 29-year-old Daniel Hernandez, 41-year-old Gabriel Thyberg, 30-year-old Samuel Duran and 33-year-old Benisha Shanta arrived at Ogden's home at 4:30 a.m.

Police say they announced themselves as police and went into the home. Police say they were wearing masks, bandannas, were armed with rifles and had t-shirts with “police” printed on the back. They also stole money and narcotics, according to police. Shanta was arrested here in El Paso. All have been charged with murder in the first degree, armed robbery and other charges.