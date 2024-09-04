Texas Attorney General sues Bexar County over mailing voter registration forms, Congresswoman Escobar to discuss later today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an ongoing effort to monitor what he calls "Election Integrity", Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Bexar County Commissioners Court "after it voted to enact an unlawful program that would mass-mail voter registration applications to residents regardless of whether those residents have requested such an application or are even eligible to vote," according to a press release this morning.

The announcement of this lawsuit comes just a day after the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) held a press conference in El Paso opposing Paxton's efforts, which included executing search warrants in multiple counties following a two-year investigation into alleged election fraud and vote harvesting in 2022.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will hold a virtual press call today along with other representatives from the Texas Democratic Delegation "urging the Department of Justice to investigate any potential civil rights violations by TX AG Ken Paxton against Latino organizers and volunteers and take any necessary action to prevent further interference with the rights of Latino voters in the state of Texas," according to yesterday's press release.

ABC-7 will bring you updated information on the lawsuit and reaction from local representatives both on-air and online.