LULAC speaking in El Paso on Texas A.G. Paxton and ‘voter suppression’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will hold a press conference outside the El Paso County Courthouse at noon today to discuss what they call "official oppression" of voters by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced that more than one million ineligible voters were removed from Texas' voter rolls.

Attorney General Paxton's Election Integrity Unit executed search warrants in multiple counties following a two-year investigation into alleged election fraud and vote harvesting in 2022.

LULAC believes these efforts unfairly target minorities, as well as elderly individuals, saying Paxton "is using this big lie to order and carry out illegal and unconstitutional searches of innocent senior voters," according to a news release.

