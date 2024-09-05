An ex-Mafia hitman is set for sentencing in the prison killing of gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former Mafia hitman is due in court for sentencing in the fatal bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger at a West Virginia prison. Inmate Fotios “Freddy” Geas is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court. Prosecutors say Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after Bulger arrived from a Florida prison in October 2018. Geas is already serving a life sentence for other violent crimes. He was charged in Bulger’s death with murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, which each carry a sentence up to life. Two other inmates were sentenced earlier this year.

