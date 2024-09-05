Maine law thwarts impact of school choice decision, lawsuit says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Christian school at the center of a Supreme Court decision that requires Maine to include religious schools in a state tuition program is challenging a state antidiscrimination law. An attorney for Crosspoint Church in Bangor contends that state lawmakers required participating schools to abide by the state antidiscrimination law to thwart the impact of the 2022 Supreme Court decision. It’s one of two lawsuits targeting the requirement that all schools abide by the Maine Human Rights Act, which includes protections for LGBTQ students and faculty. Both lawsuits now reside with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

