Woman pleads guilty to leaving cash bribe for Minnesota juror in COVID-19-related fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Seattle woman who attempted to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases changed her plea to guilty in federal court. Ladan Mohamed Ali initially pleaded not guilty weeks after she was accused of tracking a juror to her home and dropping off a cash bribe in exchange for an acquittal in a separate fraud case. Court documents revealed an extravagant scheme in which Ladan and her co-defendants are accused of researching the juror’s personal information on social media and surveilling her.

