Barkley scores 3 TDs as Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in Brazil. Packers’ Love injured in final minute

SAO PAULO (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in his debut for Philadelphia, leading the Eagles past the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in the first NFL game in South America. Packers quarterback Jordan Love limped off the field with assistance after getting injured with 6 seconds left. Backup Malik Willis was sacked by Zack Baun on the final play of the game, preventing him from launching a Hail Mary from the Philadelphia 47. Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard catch and runs of 11 and 2 yards. Jalen Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

