Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka try to win the US Open for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will both be trying to win the U.S. Open for the first time when they play each other in the final at Flushing Meadows. Saturday’s title match is scheduled to begin at about 4 p.m. Eastern. Pegula is a 30-year-old from New York who is the No. 6 seed and appearing in the first Grand Slam final of her career. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who is the No. 2 seed and seeking her third major championship. She won the Australian Open each of the past two seasons and was the runner-up to Coco Gauff at the 2023 U.S. Open.

