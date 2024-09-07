Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for ‘Gladiator II’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ridley Scott is calling his upcoming Roman epic “Gladiator II” his best film. Why? The British fillmmaker jokes: “It’s to frighten the others.” Though Scott thinks sequels are “always kind of suspect,” he’s long been interested in returning to ancient Rome for a follow-up to his best picture-winning “Gladiator,” with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. “Gladiator II” is set a couple decades after that film and brings in a largely new cast, led by Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. The movie is due in theaters on Nov. 22 and will open on the same weekend as “Wicked.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.