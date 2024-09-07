Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for ‘Gladiator II’
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Ridley Scott is calling his upcoming Roman epic “Gladiator II” his best film. Why? The British fillmmaker jokes: “It’s to frighten the others.” Though Scott thinks sequels are “always kind of suspect,” he’s long been interested in returning to ancient Rome for a follow-up to his best picture-winning “Gladiator,” with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. “Gladiator II” is set a couple decades after that film and brings in a largely new cast, led by Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. The movie is due in theaters on Nov. 22 and will open on the same weekend as “Wicked.”