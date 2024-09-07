Venezuela revokes Brazil’s custody of diplomatic mission housing six Maduro opponents

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has revoked permission for Brazil to serve as custodian of Argentina’s diplomatic missions in the country, alleging that several anti-government opponents holed up for months in the Argentine ambassador’s residence had been plotting terrorist acts from the compound. In a statement Saturday, Venezuela’s foreign ministry said it had notified Brazil of its decision. A former campaign chief of opposition leader María Corina Machado was among a half dozen government opponents who fled to the Argentina ambassador’s residence after Maduro’s chief prosecutor issued in March an order for her arrest for allegedly propagating political violence. In retaliation, Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with Argentina’s right-wing government.

