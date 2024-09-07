With father of suspect charged in Georgia shooting, will more parents be held responsible?

Murder charges filed against the father of a 14-year-old boy accused of a Georgia school shooting follow the successful prosecution of two parents in Michigan. James and Jennifer Crumbley were held responsible for a similar tragedy at a school north of Detroit. Arrest warrants say Colin Gray provided a gun to his son with the knowledge that he was a threat. Could public outrage lead to more prosecutions of parents or changes in laws elsewhere? Experts say it comes down to the unique facts of each case. Most states have laws making people liable for gross negligence in various situations.

