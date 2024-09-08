Greek opposition leader is ousted by his Syriza party

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis has been ousted by his party’s central committee via a motion of no confidence, just a year after his election to the post by party cadres who accused him of being an authoritarian and not fully ideologically aligned with the party. Kasselakis, who was elected leader in September 2023, reacted by saying that he felt “liberated” and strongly attacked his opponents. He did not say whether he will join a new leadership contest. An extraordinary congress must take place within three months, followed by a leadership election by party members and “friends” where practically anyone who shows up can vote.

