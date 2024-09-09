The Changing Game: How Borderland athletes are interacting with NIL

They are the 3 letters that forever changed the landscape of college athletics, NIL.

NIL stands for name, image and likeness.

In 2021 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled college student athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

UTEP athletic director, Jim Senter and New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia have had to navigate the uncharted waters of NIL.

In order to be competitive universities must establish a collective.

A collective is an organization that fundraises money on behalf of the universities.

The collective works with student athletes and businesses to work out NIL deals.

That can be in the form of a commercial or an event. The student athlete benefits by making money, and it also serves an incentive for the student athlete to stay with a program.

In the era of the transfer portal that's beneficial for universities to ensure they keep the best athletes on their teams.

UTEP has seen results, especially with men's basketball.

UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding was able to retain every single one of his players on scholarship.

ABC-7 sports director Adrian Ochoa looks at how UTEP and NMSU have dealt with NIL, the collectives established to help them remain competitive and the how players are benefiting.