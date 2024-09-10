El Paso City Council to address concerns over homes being used as event venues

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is set to discuss a proposal today addressing complaints from residents about homes in quiet neighborhoods being used as large-scale event venues.

District 6 Representative Art Fierro is proposing an ordinance to regulate the issues, he says constituents are raising concerns about noise, traffic, and safety issues.

Fierro told ABC-7 there are homes being advertised as venues with a capacity to host hundreds of guests. “So they'll rent them in intervals. And then definitely Friday, Saturday and Sunday, sometimes Thursday, they advertise on social media. One in particular is advertising for up to 200 people that they can host a wedding in the backyard,” Fierro explained.

“The problem is this is a business now. It becomes entertainment venue and it's not a private home anymore,” Fierro says. “The biggest complaints are the alleged underage drinking, the excess of cars parked in the street and then not following the rules, you know, blocking driveways.”

The proposed ordinance would not impact homeowners who host occasional gatherings. It targets those who are using homes primarily as event venues for profit. According to Fierro, these individuals often do not live on the property and are turning the homes into businesses.

"This needs to be a fair process," Fierro said. “We've received calls from a neighborhood associations who are having the same issues, we have constituents who are having this issue. It is an issue that just seems to be snowballing.”

If the proposal moves forward, city staff would begin drafting an ordinance that would be presented at a future City Council meeting for another vote. Fierro says multiple city departments would need to be involved in the process to ensure that regulations do not overstep boundaries.

City Council meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest updates.