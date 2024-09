El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- A committee was formed to provide support to the Kamala Harris campaign in El Paso, Texas. They hosted an event and gathered September 10, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1219 Barranca Drive El Paso, Texas. The committee informed their members consists of: Siria Rocha, Iliana Holguin, Emma Acosta, JoAnne Bernal, Javier Aaron Paz and Aliana Apodaca.

