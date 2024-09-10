GECU CEO inducted into America’s Credit Union Museum

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- GECU announced the induction of President and CEO Crystal Long into the Credit Union Women Making History: Herstory exhibition at America’s Credit Union Museum. The exhibit honors the remarkable achievements of women in the credit union industry.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be inducted into this extraordinary exhibition,” GECU CEO Crystal Long said. “Together with the dedication of many other women before me, present and future, the credit union movement continues to thrive and evolve.”

GECU says the Museum’s annual induction ceremony will include six other industry leaders and will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. In addition to a physical display at the museum, the exhibit features an online center for virtual visitors to explore the inspiring stories of these influential women.