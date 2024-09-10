Skip to Content
News

GECU CEO inducted into America’s Credit Union Museum

Gecu.com
By
New
Published 10:19 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- GECU announced the induction of President and CEO Crystal Long into the Credit Union Women Making History: Herstory exhibition at America’s Credit Union Museum. The exhibit honors the remarkable achievements of women in the credit union industry.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be inducted into this extraordinary exhibition,” GECU CEO Crystal Long said. “Together with the dedication of many other women before me, present and future, the credit union movement continues to thrive and evolve.”

GECU says the Museum’s annual induction ceremony will include six other industry leaders and will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. In addition to a physical display at the museum, the exhibit features an online center for virtual visitors to explore the inspiring stories of these influential women.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content