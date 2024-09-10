Pellicano closures in September and the current status of the Pellicano Widening Project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pellicano will see road closures during the month of September as El Paso Electric installs poles and hardware.

These closures have left residents in the area wondering what the current status is in the Pellicano Widening Project, which has been in a pause for more than 2 years.

ABC-7 spoke with residents near the area, with some saying they anticipate the September closures will make things worse for the ongoing issues already faced at Pellicano.

Hector Garcia, a resident whose house is behind Pellicano, says that he had originally moved to the area because he heard they were going to fix the issues with the roads soon. Something he says did not come true.

Having lived by Pellicano for a few years, Garcia says the closures this month will not help the ongoing problems.

“We got kind of excited because we thought it was fixing the road. Turns out it's something else. So we don't expect delays. We live with delays. You know so it's going to get worse,” said Garcia.

Garcia says what should be a 10 minute drive to take his kids to school usually takes him 30 minutes.

Other neighbors that ABC-7 spoke with believe the closures happening in September will not have a great impact since they will happen at night.

The installations by El Paso Electric began on September 8 and are expected to end on September 30. The closures are from Sunday nights to Friday mornings as crews work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

ABC-7 reached out to the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA) to learn what the current status is on the Pellicano Widening project.

The project was meant to expand Pellicano to a 6-lane roadway but has been on a pause after the company hired for the project filed for bankruptcy.

Raymond Telles, executive director of the CRRMA, told ABC-7 they have meditation scheduled on September 26 and a trial date in November if the mediation fails. This is in reference to the bankruptcy filed by the company hired which has prevented construction from resuming.

Despite saying it's still unknown when construction could resume, Telles says there is a real possibility that construction could start at some point soon when something is decided in the mediation or the trial.