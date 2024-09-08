Skip to Content
Traffic

Pellicano to see road closures through September

KVIA
By
Published 8:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A road closure could impact your commute if you are driving on the east side this weekend.

Pellicano will see road closures between its intersections with Aircoupe, and with Darrington, starting Sunday. The closures are expected to last until at least the end of the month.

El Paso Electric will be installing electrical poles and hardware to service new development within the immediate area.

The company will be working nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Sunday nights to Friday mornings. The east bound lane closure will be in effect during that time frame.

Officials said drivers should be aware that the closure may extend beyond these times if unforeseen issues or delays occur.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content