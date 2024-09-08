Pellicano to see road closures through September

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A road closure could impact your commute if you are driving on the east side this weekend.

Pellicano will see road closures between its intersections with Aircoupe, and with Darrington, starting Sunday. The closures are expected to last until at least the end of the month.

El Paso Electric will be installing electrical poles and hardware to service new development within the immediate area.

The company will be working nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Sunday nights to Friday mornings. The east bound lane closure will be in effect during that time frame.

Officials said drivers should be aware that the closure may extend beyond these times if unforeseen issues or delays occur.