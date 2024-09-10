Prosecutors charge Milwaukee man with shooting at officers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed multiple charges against a 35-year-old man accused of wounding three Milwaukee police officers during a shootout. Online court records indicate the man was charged Monday with four counts of attempted first-degree homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. The records did not list a defense attorney. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. Police have said officers were trying to serve a warrant on the man at an apartment building Sept. 5 when he began shooting at them. The three wounded officers have been placed on administrative duty.

