Baila El Paso! Free bachata, cumbia and salsa dance classes offered by City of EP

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Live Active El Paso is inviting residents of all ages to learn bachata, cumbia, and salsa while also staying fit in a series of free dance classes. The first session kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th, at the Wayne Thornton Community Center, located at 3134 Jefferson Ave.

“Live Active El Paso is always looking for fun and creative ways to encourage residents to stay active,” said El Paso Parks and Recreation Department Director Pablo Caballero. “Dancing not only helps you stay fit, but it’s also a fun way to connect with others. We’re excited to partner with a local dance academy to offer these exciting classes for free.”

The classes are open to beginners of all ages and require no prior experience. After each class, 30 minutes of social dancing accompanied by live music will also be offered.

The classes will be on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on September 14 at Wayne Thornton Community Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave. on October 12th at The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. on October 26th at Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr. and on Saturday, November 9th at the Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

The last class will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, December 8th at San Jacinto Plaza during WinterFest. The clases are hosted by the City of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department. They are doing this through the Live Active El Paso program in partnership with the El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy.