Canada’s Conservative leader says his party plans no-confidence motion against Trudeau’s government

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says his party plans to put forward a no-confidence motion “at the earliest possible opportunity” in hopes of bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government. Poilievre called on New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh to support the motion and trigger an election. “Will Jagmeet Singh sell out Canadians again?” Poilievre said Wednesday. “It’s put up or shut up time for the NDP.” Singh declined to say if his party would support the Conservatives. Singh refused to say if his party would support the Conservatives.

