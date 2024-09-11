French authorities foiled 3 plots targeting the Paris Olympics, counterterrorism prosecutor says

PARIS (AP) — France’s counterterrorism prosecutor says authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted events this summer. Olivier Christen said the plots included plans to attack “Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris” during the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics. Israeli athletes, their coaches and other members of its Olympic team were not “specifically targeted,” the prosecutor told broadcaster France Info on Wednesday. Five people, including a minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the plots against the Summer Games, which were held against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s war in Ukraine. They face various terrorism-related charges while they remain in pre-trial detention.

