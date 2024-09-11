More than 67 million people watched Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate. That’s way up from June

An estimated 67.1 million people watched the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. That’s a sharp increase from the June debate that eventually led to President Joe Biden dropping out of the race. The debate was run by ABC News but the Nielsen company said it was shown on 17 different networks. The Trump-Biden debate in June was seen by 51.3 million people. Tuesday’s count was short of the record viewership for a presidential debate, when 84 million people saw Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s first faceoff in 2016. The first debate between Biden and Trump in 2020 reached 73.1 million people.

