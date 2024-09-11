Pair of rare Amur tiger cubs debuting at Minnesota Zoo are raising hopes for the endangered species

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A pair of rare Amur tiger cubs are making their public debut at the Minnesota Zoo, raising hopes for preserving an endangered species that’s native to far eastern Russia and northern China. Andrei and Amaliya ventured outside Wednesday for the first time since their 12-year-old mother, Dari, gave birth in May. Scientists estimate the Amur tiger population is just around 400 to 500 in the wild. They were near extinction in the 1930s and 1940s. Zoologist Trista Fischer says the litter is valuable to the population because heathy tigers in human care could someday help support populations in the wild.

