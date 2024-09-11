Will the Emmys be the ‘Shogun’ show? What to expect from Sunday’s show

All signs point to this Sunday’s Emmy Awards becoming the “Shogun” show. The FX series about power struggles in feudal Japan has already broken the record for most Emmys for a single season after 14 victories at the precursor Creative Arts ceremony. It could add six more on Sunday, including best drama and best actor and actress in a drama for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. “The Bear” may be a repeat big winner in the comedy categories. Father and son Eugene and Dan Levy will co-host the show after dominating the 2020 Emmys with their show “Schitt’s Creek.”

