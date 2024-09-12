One Tech Tip: Ever wanted to quit Elon Musk’s X platform? Here’s how you can do it

LONDON (AP) — Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter and renamed it X, a steady stream of celebrities, public figures, organizations and ordinary people have quit. They’re defecting to rival sites or are quitting social media altogether. If you’ve also decided to exit X, here’s what you need to do. Begin by deactivating your account, which starts a 30-day countdown until your account is deleted permanently. Before you leave for good, you can download an archive of all your data from your time on Twitter and X. If you’re not ready to commit to full deletion, you could instead lock down your account.

