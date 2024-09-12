Ruling blocks big changes to Utah citizen initiatives but lawmakers vow appeal

A judge in Utah has ruled that a proposal to amend the state constitution to let state lawmakers rewrite voter-approved ballot measures will not be decided in the November election. Ruling Thursday, Salt Lake County District Judge Deanna Gibson sided with the League of Women Voters and others challenging the measure with a lawsuit. Gibson agrees that the proposal carries misleading ballot language and has not been advertised in newspapers statewide as required. The amendment will remain on ballots in November to avoid missing election deadlines but won’t be counted. State legislative leaders vow to appeal the ruling to the Utah Supreme Court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.