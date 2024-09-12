‘The Roaring Lion’ portrait of Winston Churchill stolen from Canadian hotel tracked down in Italy

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say a renowned portrait of Winston Churchill that was reported stolen from an Ottawa hotel has been tracked down in Italy. Investigators will travel to Rome later this month to retrieve the 1941 portrait of the British leader taken by Ottawa photographer Yousuf Karsh. “Once in Ottawa police custody, the portrait will be ready for the last step of its journey home to the Fairmont Château Laurier, where it will once again be displayed as a notable historic portrait,” police said. “The Roaring Lion” was stolen from the Fairmont Chateau Laurier sometime between Christmas Day 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022, and replaced with a forgery. The swap was uncovered months later.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.