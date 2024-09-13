Residents of Mexico City suburb are anxious after living over a month in black sewage water

CHALCO, Mexico (AP) — Sewage-infused floodwaters have invaded streets, homes and businesses in Chalco, a low-income suburb southeast of Mexico City, for over a month. The low-lying area at the edge of what was once an ancient lake has long been plagued by seasonal flooding, but residents say this year has been worse, a combination of unchecked growth and failing infrastructure. According to the Government of Chalco, more than 2,000 homes and over 7,000 residents have been affected and the water was as deep as 5 feet in some areas. Over the past several weeks, residents have pumped water from their homes around the clock. The water has significantly reduced and thousands of students started school after a two week delay.

