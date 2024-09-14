33,000 Boeing workers strike for higher wages

(KVIA) -- 33,000 Boeing employees walked off the job, rejecting the company's latest offer of a 25% pay raise.

JAMES MANN -- BOEING WORKER "The first thing off the bat was the 25 percent increase over a four-year period, and that's not going to catch up with my rent and my bills," James Mann, a Boeing worker, told ABC affiliate KOMO.

This is the first strike in sixteen years for Boeing workers, who are not satisfied with the offer and demand a return to pension plans.

Carla Berry is a longtime Boeing employee. Her daughter Andrea also worked for the company.

The two of them are now becoming food delivery workers to make ends meet until a deal is done.

That is how we are going to be able to go and make it so that we can make up that extra money to be able to make sure we can survive during this time," Andrea Berry said.

The strike comes in light of other challenges for Boeing as of late, which include two fatal plane crashes, a door panel flying off mid-flight, and a problem-riddled spacecraft that was forced to leave two astronauts behind at the International Space Station.

"We want to get to the table, and we want to reach an agreement that's good for our people," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said.